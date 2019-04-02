Featured
Passing on hill leads to head-on crash, driver charged
Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 1:46PM EDT
A driver has been charged in a head-on crash in Centre Wellington that hospitalized two people.
It happened on March 16 at around 8:25 p.m. on Wellington Road 21, near Fourth Line.
Police say that a vehicle was trying to pass another on a hill with a double solid line. That’s when they say it collided head-on with a southbound vehicle.
The people in the southbound vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver wasn’t hurt.
A Kitchener man, 29, has been charged with dangerous driving.
He is set to appear in court on April 26.