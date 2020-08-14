KITCHENER -- Two infants were taken to hospital Thursday after they were found alone and locked inside a vehicle.

Norfolk County OPP say someone heard the two children crying inside the vehicle, which was parked outside a residence on Head Street North in Simcoe.

They immediately called police and paramedics.

When officers arrived at the scene, the infants were outside the vehicle with their mother and paramedics.

OPP say the mother had left the car running and locked, while she went inside the residence.

However, it was later determined that when the woman walked away, the key fob automatically turned the vehicle off.

Police say the two infants were taken by ambulance to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.

They have also contacted the Children’s Aid Society of Haldimand and Norfolk.

OPP are reminding parents and caregivers that children should never be left alone in a vehicle.