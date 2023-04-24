Passengers react to call for improved air passenger rights

While some are applauding a proposal from the transport minister to change air passenger rights, others are still skeptical.

Kim Addison had a Flair flight from Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) to Cancun, on Jan. 1 but it was cancelled after ground equipment made contact with an aircraft. In the end, Addison booked flights out of Buffalo and drove across the border to make the flight.

At the time, Addison considered taking the issue to small claims court. On Monday, she told CTV News, she never ended up taking that step, as the wait to have her case heard was more than a year and a half. Addison said she did end up receiving a refund from Flair Airlines but did not get compensation for the inconvenience.

While she said she’s happy the government is considering beefing up air passenger rights, she still has concerns.

“On the surface it sounds great. But considering there's 45,000 backlogged complaints, there's still quite a few loopholes,” she said. “It may raise the cost of airfares.”

But she said this could be a step in the right direction.

“Airlines are getting away with so much and it's not fair. We pay an airfare. We want to get where we want to and come home.” Addison said.

SMALL CLAIMS COURT ACTION

Another passenger, Greg Cumming, said he’s still upset about a cancelled Flair Airlines flight from May 2022.

Cumming said he was wasn’t given much notice when his flight from Ottawa to Halifax was cancelled and rescheduled for the following day.

Cumming said he’s still waiting to be compensated for the disruption.

“Tomorrow I will be sending Flair a demand letter followed up by a small claims court action if payment is not received within the specified time frame,” Cumming told CTV News in an email.

Cumming said the government needs to step in.

“The situation is way out of control and I support any new, or enforcement of existing, regulations to close any loopholes,” Cumming said.