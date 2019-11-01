

CTV Kitchener





Brantford Police are investigating a crash that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.

They say a car jumped a curb and struck a tree on Wellington Street around 6 p.m. Friday.

A female passenger was taken to Brantford General Hospital and then transferred to another hospital in Hamilton.

Her injuries are described as life threatening.

The driver was not hurt.

Wellington Street, between Peel Street and Park Avenue, is expected to remain closed until early Saturday morning.

Police say charges are pending.