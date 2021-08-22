Passenger suffers life-threatening injuries from crash in Waterloo
The passenger of a car involved in a crash in Waterloo has suffered life-threatening injuries, while regional police have charged the driver of the vehicle with impaired driving.
Emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle crash on Westmount Road Saturday night.
The vehicle reportedly lost control and hit a utility pole.
An 18-year-old woman, who police say was in the front passenger seat, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A 19-year-old woman, who police say was the driver of the vehicle, was arrested for impaired driving.
Westmount Road was closed for several hours between Laurelwood Drive and Columbia Street for the investigation.
Anyone who has information about the incident, or may have witnessed the crash, is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.
