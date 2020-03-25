KITCHENER -- Police in Guelph, Ont. are looking to speak to a woman in connection to the assault of a bus driver.

Officials say that a passenger was travelling on a bus to the University of Guelph on March 13 at around 2:10 p.m. when the incident happened.

According to a news release, the passenger became irritated that the bus was behind schedule.

The passenger tried to confront the bus driver and began filming him.

The driver raised his hand to block the filming, which is when police say the passenger pulled the bus driver's hand and slapped him in the face.

Police say the passenger then got off the bus and left the area. When officers arrived, they couldn't find the passenger.

On March 25, police released two photos of a female who they would like to speak with in connection to this assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service. If you'd rather remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-8477.