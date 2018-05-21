

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police have charged a driver and his passenger after a RIDE check in Puslinch Friday.

Police say officers were conducting the check around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Concession 2 and Sideroad 20.

They say a red SUV entered the check and officers spoke with the driver only to find out he was driving the vehicle without proper permits or insurance.

The passenger was also spoken to during the check and police say he appeared to be highly impaired.

Officers say the passenger identified himself verbally, but while police were speaking with the driver, the passenger exited the vehicle carrying a parcel, and ran into a wooded area.

After a short foot pursuit the man was located and arrested.

Officers say the man resisted arrest and upon investigation they located Fentanyl.

Officers arrested the driver of the SUV, 38-year-old Shane Beauregard of Hamilton, and charged him with a number of offences including operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

He is set to appear in Guelph Provincial Court July 18.

The passenger of the vehicle, 34-year-old Darryl Marci of Cambridge has been charged with a number of offence including resisting arrest, and possession of Fentanyl.

He has been held for bail