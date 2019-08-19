Featured
Passed out behind the wheel, impaired driver charged
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, August 19, 2019 10:11AM EDT
West Perth OPP have charged a man for impaired driving after he was found asleep at the wheel in Mitchell.
Police say they received a call from a concerned citizen about a man passed out behind the wheel on Trafalgar Street in Mitchell.
The vehicle was quickly located, arrested and taken to the Sebringville detachment.
An 18-year-old male from West Perth has been charged with operation of a motor vehicle.
The driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle has been impounded.
Police want to advise the public to call 9-1-1 immediately if they suspect a driver is impaired.