West Perth OPP have charged a man for impaired driving after he was found asleep at the wheel in Mitchell.

Police say they received a call from a concerned citizen about a man passed out behind the wheel on Trafalgar Street in Mitchell.

The vehicle was quickly located, arrested and taken to the Sebringville detachment.

An 18-year-old male from West Perth has been charged with operation of a motor vehicle.

The driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle has been impounded.

Police want to advise the public to call 9-1-1 immediately if they suspect a driver is impaired.