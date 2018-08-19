

CTV Kitchener





A big party was held in Waterloo Park Sunday to mark the 125th birthday of the popular city landmark.

There was live music, bouncy castles, food trucks and even a sing-a-long to the movie Grease.

The city also placed instruments along the promenade for people to use.

“Kind of a tribute to the history of Waterloo Park with the bandshell,” says Josh Bean, with the City of Waterloo. “The concert band is an integral part of the park’s history.”

Waterloo Park first opened to the public back in 1893. It’s doubled in size since then, now taking up 45 hectares in the city's core.

There have also been a number of new buildings and additions, including the bandshell, pavilion, petting zoo and splash pad.