Part of major Kitchener road shut down for crash investigation
Waterloo regional police have shut down part of a major road in Kitchener as they investigate a collision.
Grand River Transit first sent out a notice around 9:45 a.m. Saturday that their route along Highland Road would be interrupted.
9:47 AM : Emergency detour on Route 16 Strasburg-Belmont, 204 iXpress Highland-Victoria. Highland Rd and West Ave closed due to a police investigation. Closed stop(s): 2757, 2702, 2368. Use alternate stop(s): 2758, 2701, 2829.— GRT Service Alerts (@AlertsGRT) June 18, 2022
Around half an hour later, police tweeted that Highland between Patricia and West Avenues was closed for a collision investigation.
Highland Road will be closed between Patricia Av and West Av for a collision investigation.— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) June 18, 2022
Please avoid the area.
OCC:22-140270 pic.twitter.com/voM3lq0GKE
At the intersection of Patricia and Highland, a damaged motorcycle and sedan could be seen.
There is no word yet on the cause of the crash, if anyone was injured, or how long the road will be closed.
Drivers and residents are asked to avoid the area.
GRT passengers using the stops 2757, 2702, and 2368 and being asked to use the alternate stops 2758, 2701, and 2829.
