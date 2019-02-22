

Perth County OPP have closed off a section of Main Street in Listowel for a wanted person investigation.

Residents say the section of the street between Lovingstone Avenue North and Victoria Street North was closed since 9 a.m. on Friday.

Pedestrians have been asked to avoid the area as police focus their attention near Barber Avenue North.

Three elementary schools in the area have initiated a precautionary “Hold & Secure”.

Police say there is no direct threat to the schools or public safety.

#PerthOPP have closed Main Street in Listowel between Victoria Avenue and Barber Avenue as part of an investigation involving a wanted person. 3 elementary schools are in "Hold and Secure" as a precaution. No direct threat to schools or public. Media: PC james.stanley@opp.ca ^dr — OPP West (@OPP_WR) February 22, 2019