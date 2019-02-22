Featured
Part of Main Street in Listowel shut down by police
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, February 22, 2019 2:14PM EST
Perth County OPP have closed off a section of Main Street in Listowel for a wanted person investigation.
Residents say the section of the street between Lovingstone Avenue North and Victoria Street North was closed since 9 a.m. on Friday.
Pedestrians have been asked to avoid the area as police focus their attention near Barber Avenue North.
Three elementary schools in the area have initiated a precautionary “Hold & Secure”.
Police say there is no direct threat to the schools or public safety.
#PerthOPP have closed Main Street in Listowel between Victoria Avenue and Barber Avenue as part of an investigation involving a wanted person. 3 elementary schools are in "Hold and Secure" as a precaution. No direct threat to schools or public. Media: PC james.stanley@opp.ca ^dr— OPP West (@OPP_WR) February 22, 2019
OPP members are responding to an incident in Listowel this morning. The area of Barber Avenue North and Victoria Avenue North is closed to traffic. Updates and media contact information to follow. ^dr pic.twitter.com/pMkhafXb3p— OPP West (@OPP_WR) February 22, 2019