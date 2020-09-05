KITCHENER -- A section of Hwy. 6 near Hagersville has been closed off following a serious crash between two vehicles.

Haldimand County OPP were called to the scene mid-afternoon on Saturday.

They say three occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital, with one being transported by air ambulance.

Ornge Air Ambulance confirmed they arrived on the scene around 3 p.m. and took a man in his mid-50s with a lower body injury to a Hamilton hospital.

The status of the others' injuries is unknown.

Hwy. 6 has been closed between 1st and 2nd Line in Hagersville for the investigation.

Police are advising drivers to use alternate routes.