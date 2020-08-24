WATERLOO -- Drivers will be noticing a big difference on one of Kitchener’s busiest roads Monday morning.

Construction work on the northbound lanes of Homer Watson Boulevard between Beasley Drive and Bleams Road is expected to start at 9 a.m.

The section of the roadway will be shut down for two days.

The Region of Waterloo says southbound traffic and foot traffic will still be allowed through.

Delays are expected in the area as construction crews complete the road resurfacing.