

CTV Kitchener





Emotional victim impact statements were heard today at the sentencing hearing for Jeremy Reddick.

Reddick was found guilty of murdering 21-year-old Dakoda Martin in September.

The Cambridge man was stabbed to death in May of 2016 at Victoria Park in London.

Reddick already received an automatic life sentence for the conviction. Today it was decided he will serve 14 years behind bars before being eligible for parole.

The crown asked Reddick serve at least 15 years, while the defense asked for 10.

Dakoda Martin's mother says no time is enough.

"I will never again be able to tell my son how much I love him,” said Cindy Martin. “Reddick violated our lives and destroyed everything."

"I’m sorry I brought so much pain,” said Reddick as he addressed the family. “I didn't mean to kill Dakoda. I'm sorry."

Although nothing will bring Dakoda back, the family told the court they will find a way to move on.

Reddick was also sentenced to 18 months for assault with a weapon, for an attack on another man the same night in May 2016.

The sentences are to be served concurrently.