Parking lot robbery in Waterloo under investigation

Waterloo regional police are investigating a robbery in a Waterloo parking lot involving three suspects.

Police say it happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Lexington Road and Marsland Drive.

One person was assaulted by three people they didn't know, had personal belongings stolen, and suffered minor injuries, according to a news release.

The first suspect is described as a white male, 6'4, with brown hair and blue eyes, and wearing black clothing.

The second is described as a white male, 6'2, wearing a bright yellow or green sweater with blue jeans.