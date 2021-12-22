Parking lot rage during the height of holiday shopping: police

Guelph -

A 24-year-old Arthur man is facing charges after a case of parking lot road rage at the height of holiday shopping season.

Guelph police issued a news release that said it happened on Tuesday shortly before 5 p.m.

Police said the man was driving a pickup truck through the parking lot of Stone Road Mall when he drove up behind a stopped delivery truck.

The pickup truck reportedly “accelerated at a high rate of speed, passing the delivery truck and narrowly missing two pedestrians.”

According to the release, mall staff saw this and followed the pickup truck in an attempt to speak to the driver.

However, the driver allegedly “threatened to kill the employees before driving his truck towards them, swerving around them at the last moment.”

Officers arrived and found the pickup in another nearby parking lot.

Investigators said the driver yelled at the officers, refused to exit his truck, but was eventually removed and arrested.

The Arthur man has been charged with dangerous driving and uttering threats.