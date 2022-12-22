Parking lot 'fraudsters' involved in alleged thefts in Waterloo region

Waterloo regional police are alerting the public after receiving several reports about distraction thefts in Cambridge, Kitchener and Woolwich Township.

Police received five reports between Dec. 13 and Dec. 21 from victims who had been approached by suspects who told them there was an issue with their parked vehicle. According to a news release, one suspect distracts the victim with the vehicle issue, while another suspect enters the vehicle and steals any purses, wallets or valuables.

All five incidents took place in shopping plaza parking lots.

In one case, a victim was in the parking lot on Pinebush Road in Cambridge when a suspect approached the victim to tell her she had a thumb tack in her rear passenger tire. When the victim went to look at it, a second suspect opened the trunk and stole the victim’s wallet containing cash and credit cards.

According to police, there were similar incidents on Ottawa Street South in Kitchener and Farmers Market Road in Woolwich Township.

“While these fraudsters will take advantage of anyone, it appears that the suspects are targeting females over the age of 60 years,” police said.

Police released images of an individual they believe is connected to one of the incidents.

Waterloo regional police have provided tips on how the public can be more cautious:

Be aware of your surroundings

Shield your PIN as you make a purchase or cash withdrawal at an ATM

If someone appears suspicious and randomly tries to engage in a conversation, pay close attention to your property

If someone is crowding you in a checkout line, don’t be afraid to ask them to respect your space

If you are unnecessarily bumped or crowded, be aware that a distraction theft might be occurring and check your valuables

Keep your personal items within your eyesight while shopping, and do not leave any items unattended

Be cautious if someone offers to help you bag or carry items you have purchased

Report any suspicious activity to police

Police are asking any victims to come forward if they have not already, or if you have any information regarding any fraudulent activity.