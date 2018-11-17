Featured
Park gets green space upgrades for grand reopening
As part of Kingsdale park’s revitalization a nature play space for the community was added.
Published Saturday, November 17, 2018 4:32PM EST
Kingsdale park had its grand reopening today and a not-for-profit organization called Evergreen was on hand to help celebrate.
These features include a sand area for play, a seating area, and new vegetation.
Organizers say they hope to get kids and adults out to use the park’s additions.