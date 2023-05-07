Parishioners pack Elora church for coronation-themed service and luncheon

Members of the Church of St. John the Evangelist in Elora on May 7 for a coronation-themed lunch. (Karis Mapp/CTV Kitchener) Members of the Church of St. John the Evangelist in Elora on May 7 for a coronation-themed lunch. (Karis Mapp/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver