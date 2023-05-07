Parishioners pack Elora church for coronation-themed service and luncheon

Coronation celebrations continued in Elora on Sunday with the Church of St. John the Evangelist offering its community a special service to celebrate the newly-crowned King, as well as a luncheon to follow.

The event was originally planned to be outdoors, but the rainy weather meant it was moved to the church’s basement.

Over 100 people packed into the space to enjoy a variety of sandwiches, pastries and beverages.

“All of the food was prepared at people’s homes by volunteers and all brought in,” said Paul Walker, the church director. “People are going home with seconds and people are going home with coronation take-away box lunches.”

Many attendees reminisced about Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation 70 years ago while others experienced the historic event for the first time.

“Never having witnessed a coronation in my lifetime before, it was quite remarkable and really moving to see that the head of state for Canada was crowned our King and we all rejoice,” said Walker.

Another coronation-themed event will be held at the church on May 28. It will pay homage to Queen Victoria’s crowning in 1938.