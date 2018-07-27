

Emily Silva , CTV Kitchener





A Paris native is speaking out after she claims VIA Rail said her therapy rabbit is not allowed on their train.

19-year-old Autumn Envoy was home visiting her parents this past week, wanting to book a trip from Brantford to Niagara on Sunday.

Envoy said she needs her therapy animal, a rabbit named Thumper, on the train with her.

She said after inquiring with VIA Rail, she was told Thumper couldn’t come aboard the train with her.

Envoy said she suffers from anxiety and the rabbit assists with her panic attacks.

“He helps so much with my anxiety, and I really don’t have the means to buy a program dog,” said Envoy.

In a statement to CTV News, Via Rail said in part that their policy is in accordance with the Canadian Transportation Agency’s Code of Practice and defines a service animal as being required by a person with a disability for assistance and is certified, in writing, as having been trained to assist a person with a disability by a professional service animal institution.

The law around service animals does not specify what animals fall under the category, but any animal that is trained to assist a person with a disability usually requires having a doctor’s note.

Envoy says she has a letter from her physician confirming she needs the animal with her at all times.

“I also have a health certificate from his vet confirming he believes he is in good health and does have any transferable diseases,” said Envoy.

But, Envoy says she trained Thumper herself.

‘They really should be more compassionate to people with disabilities and more understanding and accommodate them,” said Envoy.

Envoy will be making her trip home with Thumper, however she can.

She has also reached out to the Canadian Transportation Agency for more answers, but has not heard back.

With reporting by CTV’s Natalie van Rooy