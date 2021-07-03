KITCHENER -- Brant County OPP have charged a 28-year-old man from Paris, Ont. with child pornography offences.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a residence on Wednesday following an online child sexual exploitation investigation.

Officers seized a number of electronic devices, arrested the man, and charged him with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography.

He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court in mid August.