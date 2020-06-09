KITCHENER -- A Paris man is facing multiple charges after OPP say he was stopped on the highway going 179 km/h.

He was pulled over around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 407 near Guelph Line.

Police say not only was the driver speeding, but officers performed a breathalyzer test and determined that he was nearly four times over the allowed limit.

The 43-year-old man has been charged with street racing and impaired driving.