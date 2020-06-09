Advertisement
Paris man charged with street racing, impaired driving
Published Tuesday, June 9, 2020 6:10PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 9, 2020 6:22PM EDT
Photo courtesy of OPP Highway Safety Division.
KITCHENER -- A Paris man is facing multiple charges after OPP say he was stopped on the highway going 179 km/h.
He was pulled over around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 407 near Guelph Line.
Police say not only was the driver speeding, but officers performed a breathalyzer test and determined that he was nearly four times over the allowed limit.
The 43-year-old man has been charged with street racing and impaired driving.
