Paris man charged in hit and run that sent pedestrian to hospital

A 72-year-old man from Paris, Ont. has been arrested for a hit and run collision that sent a pedestrian to hospital.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in Brantford.

Police said a vehicle, initially described as a grey SUV, allegedly struck a 21-year-old woman in the area of Market Street and Chatham Street.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle fled the scene of the crash.

Police believed a man was driving and a woman was in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Earlier this week they released a photo of the vehicle, taken from a surveillance video, in the hope someone could identify the driver. They said the vehicle could have front-end damage including a broken headlight.

The Brantford Police Service announced Thursday that a 72-year-old man from Paris was arrested and charged with failing to remain at the scene of a crash. They also thanked the public for providing information for their investigation.

The man's name has not been released.