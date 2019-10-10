

Stephanie Villella, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Parents and students across the province staged walk-ins on Thursday morning, protesting against provincial budget changes to education.

Several schools in Waterloo Region were involved, including King Edward Public School.

Parents are showing support for education workers and putting pressure on the province to stop funding changes.

Students and parents at King Edward held signs and clapped while teachers and support staff walked into school, showing they stand in solidarity with education workers.

The action comes days after the province and the union representing 55,000 support staff reached a tentative deal.

Ontario Families for Public Education, an advocacy group that organized the walk-ins, says the rallies are also meant to celebrate the deal.

Still, the organization says more work needs to be done to ensure the best education for students.

"As we know both the support staff and the teachers union are currently in contract negotiations with the government and we would like to see the government reinstate the funding," explains Rachel McQuail, school council chair and parent.

"We value our teachers. You can't run an education system without all of the components. Everybody needs to be paid fairly and we need all of the support for our students."

In a statement to CTV News, the Ministry of Education says in part, "Our government is making historic investments in education."

It goes on to say they will continue negotiating in good faith with unions to keep students in class.