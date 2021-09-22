Parents, public health units preparing for Pzifer vaccine approval in children 5-11 years old

GUELPH -

As Pfizer is working to seek emergency authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine to be used in children five to 11 years old, parents and public health units are getting ready for the approval.

While no rollout plans for the young age group have been made official yet, officials with Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health told CTV News they’ve already started planning ahead.

“We are working closely with local physicians to administer vaccines to this age group as soon as they’re approved for them,” a representative from the health unit said in a statement.

They add that the plan for this age group would see a combination of vaccinations done through appointments at mini-mass clinics, doctor’s offices, and public health offices.

“Pfizer made this announcement that it had this data and it was about to send it off, but they haven’t actually sent it to Health Canada yet, even Health Canada isn’t entirely sure when this is going to be done,” said Kelly Grindrod, a school of pharmacy professor. “It all depends on what the data shows. They go over this data, especially for kids, extremely carefully.”

Evidence that has been released by Pfizer so far is still preliminary and has not yet been peer reviewed.