

CTV Kitchener





Changes in funding for autism services caused angry parents to protest outside a local MPP’s office.

The new plan from the PC government diverts funding directly to parents, who are urging Ontario and MPP Amy Fee to rethink the formula.

The province announced it would provide families a maximum of $140,000 between ages two and 18 to clear a backlog of 23,000 children on a wait list for intensive therapy.

Fee, who has two children receiving the treatment, says the government had to make a difficult decision that ultimately gives families more choice.

“Families have been asking for years to have a direct funding model,” said the Kitchener-South Hespeler MPP. “That was one of their biggest asks was to make sure there was a direct funding model.”

Critics of the plan say the therapy can cost as much as $80,000 a year. This plan provides a maximum of $20,000 per year for children five and under, and $5,000 a year for children older than five.

“I was angry and concerned and worried [when I heard of the new plan],” said Kristen Visser, whose six-year-old daughter Ella has autism. “She's been in therapy for a few years now and so obviously we're both worried about her future.

“She can talk and she can do some things on her own and it's all because the therapy that she has received, which these parents will not get."

Fee also defends Lisa MacLeod, who serves as the Minister of Children, Community, and Social Services for the province.

“I'm bringing all of the feedback to the minister and I know that she's listening to what families are saying,” said Fee. “It's up to the minister to decide, but she's very proud of this program."

Parents at the rally outside of Fee’s office were not as proud.

“How you, as an autism parent can sign off on that -- you're giving our children a life sentence," said one protestor.

Fee also addressed the resignation of her assistant Bruce McIntosh for the first time.

The former head of the Ontario Autism Coalition said he couldn't support these changes.