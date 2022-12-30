Parents in Waterloo region react to Canada’s new screen time guide for toddlers

A new study advises limits on screen time for children and teenagers to help boost their well-being.(PeopleImages / IStock.com) A new study advises limits on screen time for children and teenagers to help boost their well-being.(PeopleImages / IStock.com)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver