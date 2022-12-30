Parents in Waterloo region react to Canada’s new screen time guide for toddlers

The Canadian Paediatric Society (CPS) has changed its recommended guidance for screen use among toddlers and preschoolers and is now allowing more flexibility.

New guidance released last month still urges no screens for kids younger than 2 years old, except to video-chat with family. The CPS also suggested kids aged two to five should restrict “sedentary screen time” to one hour a day. But the firm cap of one hour per day has been relaxed to allow for interactive and engaging forms of screen use, such as educational programs and interactive material.

“The flexibility needs to be there, or people won’t listen to it… they will say it’s impossible,” said Julie Mueller, an expert in children’s education at Wilfrid Laurier University.

Mueller is encouraging parents to make conscious choices about the material their children are consuming on the screen.

“So how about looking at a video and asking them if they have seen this character before – maybe playing a game where they match letters and sounds,” she suggested.

Mueller said excessive screen time can lead to less time for other activities that are key to a child’s development. She advised parents block off “screen free” time in the day and turn to a book or crafty alternatives instead.

“If they are sitting watching YouTube videos for hours on end, that means they’re not moving, playing, talking, having conversations,” she said.

The key is to find a balance that works best.

“We just like to encourage drawing and different things that she can do on her own that aren’t watching TV,” parent Jocelyn Vieth told CTV News.

Another parent, Ivana Ivanisevic, said she limits her two-year-old’s screen time to an hour or two a day but admitted it can be a challenge to manage sometimes.

She said sometimes screen time means more free time for her.

“We allowed it a little bit because we were able to do something around the house,” Ivanisevic said.

The new guidance stresses four principles -- minimizing, mitigating, mindful usage and modelling healthy use of screens.

“Screens should be limited ,but some of its good and educational, but I think there should be a limit on it and have that good play time,” said grandparent Wayne Nelson.

With files from The Canadian Press