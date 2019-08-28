

Stephanie Villella, CTV Kitchener





Summer vacation is winding down and students are gearing up to head back to school.

That means that parents and teachers will soon find themselves on shopping sprees to get ready for classes.

Increasingly, people are filling their carts with technology.

Those items top the list of what parents spend the most money on during this time of year.

According to a recent report from Retail Me Not, parents are spending $40 more on back-to-school shopping this year compared to 2018.

On average, a parent plans to spend $507 per child for the upcoming year.

While clothing tops the list of most expensive, electronics come in close.

The survey says parents spend roughly $209 on technology.

It's not just parents who are busy getting their children ready for school: teachers are also opening up their wallets to get their classrooms ready.

Some teachers told CTV earlier this month month say they sometimes spend up to $600 for the school year.

"We do spend quite a bit because, we have the basic items like pencils, books, papers, stuff like that, but it's making the classroom feel welcoming and warm to our students so that they're in an environment that feels like their home for the year," Julie Birken said at the time.

Teachers say posters, bulletin boards and planners are some of the most common items they spend money on.