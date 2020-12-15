CAMBRIDGE -- A 13-year-old boy is being hailed as a hero by his parents for alerting them to a fire in their Cambridge home on Monday.

The fire destroyed a multi-unit building, leaving five families homeless. Damage is estimated at nearly $1 million, but residents said it could have been much worse.

"We ran outside and watched everything burn down," said Nathan Viveiros. "It was too quick to comprehend anything. I opened the door, got shot with the flames."

Viveiros lives on the top floor of the building. He said his son alerted him about the fire.

"My whole room was full of smoke," his son said.

The 13-year-old said he was shocked when he saw a glow in a closet.

"I ran outside and knocked on everybody's door to tell him to get out and then that's when we called 911," he said.

"If he wasn't there, we would be dead," Viveiros said. "He's my hero."

A total of 20 people from families were affected by the fire. Some are staying with family and Red Cross is assisting the rest.

"They can only help for 72 hours," Viveiros said. "We have no family."

He said they're worried they will soon have nowhere to go.

"I'm glad it's over, but I did lose all my things," his son said.

They returned Tuesday to try and salvage some of their belongings, like the memory of their old dog.

"We had her in an urn and it's one of the only things that survived," Viveiros said. "We're happy about that."

Donations from the community are helping the family stay afloat.

"That's what's so emotional," Viveiros said. "We don't know these people and they're coming together to help."

He said he owes it all to his son.

The fire is still under investigation and they haven't determined a cause.