Winnipeg police believe that a Michigan mother and daughter—the subject of a parental abduction investigation—could be in Ontario.

Police say Elmedina Velic and her six-year-old daughter Ayla had been residing in Clinton Township, Mich.

They reportedly travelled to Winnipeg earlier this year. Now, police believe they may be in Ontario.

They did not speculate where they might be within the province, however.

The Winnipeg police Missing Persons Unit has been investigating the abduction with U.S. authorities. They say there is no evidence to suggest that there is any concern for the girl’s safety.

They have received authorization to apprehend Ayla under a Hague Convention Application.

Authorities believe Elmedina Velic was last driving a red 2016 Nissan Versa with a Michigan license plate that read DUE 2506.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service at 1-204-986-6250.

For more information or to submit a tip, call 1-866-KID-TIPS.