

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





A new report by the Chief of Paramedic Services has found that paramedics have to wait long amounts of time to offload patients at Waterloo Region hospitals.

The report finds that compared to 2016 offload delays more than doubled in 2017.

Last year a total of 193 ambulance days were lost because of offload delays.

Meaning about 4,600 hours where paramedics could have been on the road answering other medical calls.

In some cases paramedics are offloading some patients to waiting rooms before they can respond to the next 9-1-1 call because offload nurses are often only working in periods of greater demand.

Stephen Vanvalkenburg, the Chief of Paramedic Services, says they have asked the Ministry of Health for more funding to help with the issue.

“What that would provide is 24 hour nursing care the offload nurse at all 3 hospitals 24 hours a day. Currently we only staff about 12 hours at one hospital 10 at another and 8 at another 7 days per week,” he said.

Marc Karjaluoto, the director of communications at Grand River Hospital, says the hospital sees the highest number of offload delays out of Waterloo Region’s three hospitals.

“What the hospital has been dealing for the last number of months is an awful lot of extra volume because our patients are sicker and need a lengthier amount of stay,” he said.

In a statement released to CTV, a ministry spokesperson says this year the Region of Waterloo is receiving $516,173 in funding as part of the dedicated offload nurses program.

This type of funding support for the region has increased by 64 per cent since 2011.

Vanvalkenburg said the region was asking for $1.4 million dollars to be put toward the program this year.

With reporting by Maleeha Sheikh