KITCHENER -- Regional police have issued a warning after they and local paramedics responded to six fatal overdoses since Feb. 1.

According to a Wednesday morning social media post, three of those deaths happened within the past 16 hours.

Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services also took to social media to say that they had responded to another 77 non-fatal overdoses in the past two weeks.

"There is obviously a very powerful supply out there," the service said.

Officials are reminding the public to call 911 and administer Naloxone if you suspect someone is having an overdose. Symptoms of an overdose include blue lips or nails, choking, gurgling or snoring sounds, drowsiness and slow, weak or lack of breathing.

Last week, police reported that they had responded to more than three dozen suspected drug overdose calls in a single week between Jan. 24 and Jan. 31.

Police said that one of those, which was fatal, involved purple fentanyl. It's not known if the most recent fatal overdoses involved the drug, too.

In early January, police reported that they had seen a significant jump in suspected overdose deaths last year compared to the year before.

Ninety-eight people in Waterloo Region are thought to have died from overdoses in 2020. In 2019, that number was 63.