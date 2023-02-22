Paramedic union raising concerns about rats at Kitchener encampment

The Waterloo regional paramedics union is raising the alarm after spotting a large number of rats uncomfortably close to their downtown paramedics’ bay.

A video, shot early Wednesday morning, shows the rodents scurrying around a tent and debris at a small encampment at Victoria and Weber streets.

The site is kitty-corner from the larger encampment at 100 Victoria Street and on ambulance base property.

“We know that they have been spotted, but this is the first time that we capture several of them rummaging through the possession located at the encampment,” said Dave Bryant, co-vice-president of CUPE 5191.

Bryant says it’s an issue for the health and safety of their members, but they also are hoping to draw attention to the problem.

“Primarily the health and safety of the occupants of the encampment, rats damage property very, very quickly, they spread many infectious diseases,” Bryant said.

With the new hybrid shelter under construction at paramedics headquarters on Erbs Road, Bryant is hopeful the region is taking rodent control seriously, and the problem doesn’t follow them there.

“We are supportive of any kind of additional shelter, we just want to make sure from a preventative aspect, that rodent infestation, mental health and drug addiction are being delt with adequetly," said Bryant.

Local advocates say it’s on the region to keep the rodents under control.

“It is concerning and it is a health risk, and I think there are steps that can be taken,” said Laura Pin, a political science professor and local homelessness advocate. “Can the region be offering more support that benefits both the paramedics and the encampment?”

Pin added the long-term solution is housing.

“We want to look at how we can prevent this while recognizing the reality that people do not choose to live in encampments in Canada in February,” Pin said.

In an emailed statement, the region said pest control has been in place for months at the encampment at 100 Victoria Street and workers make weekly visits.

“As part of the pest control program, a third-party contractor regularly monitors the paramedic services detachment on Weber Street. If any activity is identified, control measures will also be put in place at that location. Paramedic services leadership is aware of the concerns, and appropriate steps regarding pest control have been identified for the station,” the region said.

As for the future hybrid shelter on Erbs Road, the region said they are “working collaboratively with the site operator to proactively implement pest control measures with a focus on the safety and wellbeing of everyone, including residents and staff working adjacent to the site.”