Parade for healthcare workers in Waterloo region set for Thursday night
First responders in Waterloo region will be participating in a parade Thursday night to show their appreciation for healthcare workers.
Police officers, firefighters and paramedics will be taking part in the parade, which will stop at each hospital in the region.
St. Mary's General Hospital says the event, which coincides with National Nursing Week, is a "show of respect and acknowledgement for the many sacrifices made throughout the pandemic and the exceptional care that is provided to our community for patients and their families."
"We are incredibly grateful for this show of gratitude that is being conveyed today for healthcare workers," said Dayna Giogio, the hospital's manager of communications, in an email.
The parade will begin in front of St. Mary's General Hospital at 6:45 p.m. and then make its way to Grand River Hospital, Freeport and Cambridge Memorial Hospital.
Organizers say the vehicles will pause outside each hospital for five seconds, while flashing their lights and sounding their sirens.
