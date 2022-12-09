Pants-less Puslinch man charged with impaired driving

A Puslinch driver, who police say was not wearing pants, is facing impaired driving charges after he struck another vehicle in Guelph.

Police received a call around 9:45 a.m. Thursday about a rear-end collision on Downey Road near the Hanlon Expressway.

Witnesses told police that before the collision the vehicle was driving so fast the “front wheels of his pickup left the road while driving over speed humps.”

Officers “noted one driver was wearing a hooded sweatshirt on his legs.” A news release also states he had “a cigarette the wrong way in his mouth, with the filtered end facing outwards.”

Police said the man showed signs of impairment, which included slurred speech and an inability to focus on conversation.

He was taken to the police station to be assessed and they determined that the man was impaired by drugs.

The 43-year-old has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving, his license was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle has been impounded for seven days.