Featured
Panthers one game away from IBL final
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 23, 2018 8:35AM EDT
The Kitchener Panthers played the Toronto Maple Leafs in game three of the Intercounty Baseball League semifinal series on Wednesday night.
Kitchener won 9-3 on the road in Toronto to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.
The Panthers will be back home at Jack Couch Park for game four on Thursday night when they can win the best-of-seven series.
The Barrie Baycats will play the winner of the series in the IBL final.
The Baycats swept Hamilton in their semifinal and have won four straight IBL championships.