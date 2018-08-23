

CTV Kitchener





The Kitchener Panthers played the Toronto Maple Leafs in game three of the Intercounty Baseball League semifinal series on Wednesday night.

Kitchener won 9-3 on the road in Toronto to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.

The Panthers will be back home at Jack Couch Park for game four on Thursday night when they can win the best-of-seven series.

The Barrie Baycats will play the winner of the series in the IBL final.

The Baycats swept Hamilton in their semifinal and have won four straight IBL championships.