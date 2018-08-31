

CTV Kitchener





The Kitchener Panthers played host to the Barrie Baycats in game two of the Intercounty Baseball League final.

The Baycats were in Kitchener’s Jack Couch Park where the Panthers were looking to build on their 1-0 extra-innings win in game one.

The Panthers held a 2-1 lead after four innings but Barrie scored the next five runs.

Barrie took game two by a final score of 6-4 to even the series to a game apiece.

Game three goes Saturday in Barrie.