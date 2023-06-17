Panthers dominate over Brantford Red Sox

The Kitchener Panthers and Brantford Red Sox face off on June 16. (YouTube/Screenshot) The Kitchener Panthers and Brantford Red Sox face off on June 16. (YouTube/Screenshot)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver