Don Frigo was riding a horse at the Hullett Wildlife Conservation Area near Clinton when he was shot to death in 2014.

His wife, Eva, was shot in the face, but survived.

Accused killer Boris Panovski was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after a guilty verdict last week.

The 74-year-old will serve 25 years with no chance of parole, and a concurrent sentence of eight years for aggravated assault on Eva Frigo.

Throughout the trial and sentencing, Panovski maintained his innocence, and in an address to court that lasted about an hour, he continued to do so.

His legal team believes the case was not handled correctly, and that an appeal is likely.

Frigo’s family, on the other hand, has called the sentencing a just end.