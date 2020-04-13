KITCHENER -- The federal government has exempted migrant workers from the COVID-19 travel ban, but there are still strict rules those employees and their employers must follow.

The government is expected to make an announcement on Monday afternoon about more guidelines for hiring migrant workers.

Currently all migrant workers are health screened before travelling to Canada, and they must self-isolate for 14 days after they arrive.

That's the case at Martin's family fruit farm in Waterloo. The family has been in the apple-growing business since the 1970s.

They have been hiring dozens of migrant workers for decades. More than 50 migrant workers are needed this time of year for pruning, but they were only able to get 20 workers from Jamaica for the spring.

"It's uncertainty, not knowing what's going to happen is kind of the biggest concern, right?" says company president Kevin Martin.

"But in the agriculture business we're used to having to adapt. This is something new and different, but we'll adapt and figure how to manage our way through it."

He says those workers are still in self-isolation since arriving.

Martin says the business will make it through with the smaller workforce this spring, but during the fall harvest, they need about 80 workers.

That's left some farmers worrying about the long-term impact of the pandemic.