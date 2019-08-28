

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Wellesley.

Police say it happened at the intersection of Hessen Strasse and Moser Young Road on Wednesday afternoon.

That's where two vehicles collided.

One of them reportedly struck a stop sign, sending it into a shrub on a property nearby.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged, with airbags deployed in each.

The severity of the injuries is not yet known, nor is the cause of the crash.

Police and fire were on scene. Traffic was being directed at the intersection.

There were no further details as police were still investigating.