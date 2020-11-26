KITCHENER -- Police are looking for two people who allegedly stole 21 bottles of perfume from a Guelph store.

According to police, the incident happened on Monday between 7:30 p.m. and 7:50 p.m.

In a news release, officials said the duo took the bottles, which ranged in price from $120 to $241, from a store near the intersection of Clair Road West and Gordon Street.

The brand names included Tom Ford and Chance. Their combined value of stolen perfume was about $4,497.

Police said they're looking for a man of average height and larger build. He was reportedly wearing a grey baseball hat, a black leather jacket, dark pants and a disposable blue mask.

They're also looking for a woman who's described as short with a larger build. Police said she was wearing a long grey coat, a puffy black hat and white shoes, and was carrying a large black purse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This isn't the first time that someone has made off with a huge amount of stolen perfume. Last month, police began investigating after two men allegedly stole $6,000-worth of perfume from another store.