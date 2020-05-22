WATERLOO -- Waterloo Regional Police are searching for a male and female suspect following a reported convenience store robbery in Kitchener.

Officers were called to the incident on Ontario Street South at around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The man and woman entered the store, took merchandise, and concealed it, according to officials.

A physical altercation reportedly ensued when an employee confronted the two.

Police say one of the suspects then pulled out a knife, but no injuries were sustained.

The male suspect is described as white, around six feet tallwith a heavy build, and wearing red shorts with a black backpack.

The female suspect is described as white, 5’7with a thin buildand short blonde hair. She was reportedly wearing a baby blue t-shirt, black pants, and carrying a skateboard.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police.