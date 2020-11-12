KITCHENER -- Two of the three Walmart stores in Waterloo Region that were closed because of arson damage are ready to reopen.

The fires were set in the toilet paper and paper towel aisles at three stores around the region on Oct. 20. Two people, a 21-year-old man and a youth, have been charged in connection to the incidents.

Walmart was forced to close the locations as a result while crews cleaned up the damage. The manager at the Bridgeport Walmart location confirmed to CTV Kitchener that all damaged goods had to be thrown out.

The damage between the three locations was originally estimated at around $12 million.

The stores aren't fully restocked yet, but the company said in an email on Thursday morning that two are about to reopen.

The store on Bridgeport Road East reopened on Thursday, while the Stanley Park location is expected to reopen on Friday.

Crews are still working repairing and restocking on the location at the Sunrise Centre in Kitchener, but it's expected to reopen in the coming weeks.