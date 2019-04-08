

CTV Kitchener





Two vehicles were involved in a crash at a busy Waterloo intersection on Monday evening.

Police responded to the scene at University Avenue East and Weber Street North for a crash disrupting the intersection.

The cars sustained significant damage in the crash.

Emergency services had blocked the intersection for some time while crews investigated. While traffic was slowed, through traffic continued.

There was no word on whether anyone was injured in the collision.

It was unclear what caused the crash or whether charges would be laid.