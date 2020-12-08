KITCHENER -- The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after two people reportedly tried to steal a cash box from an ATM in Listowel.

According to a news release, the suspects entered the gas station on Mitchell Road South on Nov. 28.

The two people identified themselves as "security personnel." One of them had an ID badge and opened the ATM with a key.

Police said that staff became suspicious when the suspects pressed buttons on the screen which resulted in an error message. When an employee confronted the suspects, police said they quickly left the business in a vehicle.

The car is described as a blue BMW 320i with a licence plate that read CPVT925.

The first suspect is described as an older man standing about five-foot-nine. He had some grey hair and facial hair and was wearing dark glasses, a dark jacket and a face mask.

The other suspect was described as a male with dark hair. He was wearing a blue shirt with "security" written on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.