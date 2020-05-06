KITCHENER -- Two serious crashes over a three-hour period in Guelph have prompted police to remind drivers to follow the rules of the road.

In one incident, officers were called to Quebec Street, near Norfolk Street in downtown Guelph, at around 2:20 p.m.

Police say a 58-year-old man was driving a 2018 Honda Fit at a high rate of speed on Paisley Street.

They say when he entered onto Quebec Street the vehicle left the roadway, struck a construction fence and then hit a metal gate post, causing the car to flip.

Police say when the car smashed into the fence it also caused minor injuries to a construction worker nearby, and damaged a parked car.

The driver was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital with critical injuries.

According to police the second crash is still under investigation, but no charges have been laid at this time.

Earlier that day, there was another serious single-vehicle crash, this one near London Road East and Cardigan Street.

According to police, a 64-year-old man driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and crossed over the roadway.

They say the car then left the road, vaulted off a grass berm and travelled 15 metres through the air, landing over 50 metres from the road.

While the vehicle was damaged extensively, the driver of the car was uninjured.

Police say the man has been charged with careless driving.

This charge has not been proven in court.