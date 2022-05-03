Pair of semi-trailers stolen in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect, or suspects, responsible for stealing two semi-trailers in Kitchener.

Police say it happened some time between 7:20 a.m. on Saturday and approximately 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.

The trailers were taken from the area of Manitou Drive and Homer Watson Boulevard.

They contained electrical devices and personal hygiene products.

Police are reminding people to secure their trailers and property. They also suggest video surveillance and motion-activated lights, when possible.

Anyone with information is encouraged to police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.