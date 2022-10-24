Pair of motorists charged with going 40 km/hr, 60 km/h over speed limit in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police nabbed two drivers speeding over the weekend.

On Saturday, an officer stopped a vehicle in Kitchener on Ira Needles Boulevard that was travelling at a high rate of speed.

According to a tweet from the Waterloo regional police, the vehicle was allegedly travelling 101 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone. The driver was charged with stunt driving and their vehicle was towed.

On Sunday evening, another motorist was stopped for travelling 70 km/hr over the posted speed limit. That happened in Kitchener on Hwy. 8.

The vehicle was travelling 160 km/hr in a posted 90 km/hr zone.

As a result, the driver, a 31-year-old male from North York, was charged with speeding and stunt driving. That motorist also had his licence seized.

Following both incidents, police are reminding motorists to slow down and help keep our roadways safe.