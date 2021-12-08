Pair in Wellesley Township facing several drug and firearm charges

Wellesley Township -

A search warrant on Wednesday has led to the arrest of a man and woman from Wellesley Township.

In a news release, the Waterloo Regional Police Service said members of the drugs and firearms unit conducted the warrant in the area of Kressler Road and Lobsinger Line.

Officers reportedly seized suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription pills, ammunition and a firearm.

The search warrant was part of a drug investigation.

Police said a 35-year-old woman and 32-year-old man are facing several drug and firearm related charges.